Ed Sheeran to make guest appearance in Game of Thrones

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Game of Thrones producers have confirmed Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance in the seventh series of the show.

Speaking at the SXSW film festival in Texas, David Benioff and Dan Weiss said they'd been trying to book him for a while.

Ed also confirmed the news as reports started to appear online by tweeting "guess the cat's out the bag".

It's not clear what role he'll have in the show.