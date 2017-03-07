Translate to: 

Kong: Skull Island - Rise of the King

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful monster myths of all in this compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.
 
It tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers (Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson) uniting to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful.
 
Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong.
 
First unleashed more than eight decades ago, King Kong has thundered off the big screen and into our world with a force that echoes through our collective consciousness still. Now the time has come to restore the crown of the greatest movie monster myth of all.

Kong is the seminal big-screen badass and continues to resonate as everything from a living tempest of nature’s fury to an avatar for our own primal selves. Actor Tom Hiddleston suggests, “Kong embodies the internal clash between our civilised selves and the place in our consciousness that still has a very real sense of something bigger than ourselves.
 
How do you reconcile this massive creature who is both a terrifying force of nature and a sentient being with an intelligence that is different from ours, but no less sophisticated?”
 
Watch the trailer below:
 
