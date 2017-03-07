Brie Larson calls for more women behind the camera

Brie Larson.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - More women need to get behind the camera so Hollywood can move away from thinking female characters are either "strong" or "mothering", says Oscar winner Brie Larson.

Kong: Skull Island sees Brie play Mason Weaver, who describes herself as an "anti-war photographer" and is chosen to document a 1970s expedition to Skull Island.

As the fearless Mason, Brie gets up close and personal with Kong and is the first to recognise that he is not the monster the soldiers she is travelling with fear him to be.

"Because I think that we're more than just being strong or just being mothering. I think there's a whole lot that goes on in between for us to explore."

"I love that we're seeing stronger women on the screen - but I don't think that's the end of this conversation," she says.