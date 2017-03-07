Translate to: 

All-4-One releases new album

All-4-One are celebrating a two-decade career with the release of a new album titled ‘Twenty+' and a tour that includes South Africa.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - All-4-One are celebrating a two-decade career with the release of a new album titled ‘Twenty+' and a tour that includes South Africa. Martin Myers chats to band member Tony Borowiak prior to the band's tour.
 
The Grammy award winning group All-4-One is internationally renowned for making beautiful ballads. Their very first single, ‘So Much In Love’, scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and top five pop statuses.
 
The California-based quartet soon marked their place in the industry as premier balladeers. Their second single, ‘I Swear’, claimed the billboard “Hot 100” number one spot for 11 consecutive weeks, while sales skyrocketed to hold the number one selling single status in 1994 and third most successful single of the rock era. ‘I Swear’ still holds a spot on Billboard’s “Hot 100” as one of the most successful singles of all time.

To date, they have released a total of seven albums and sold over 20 million units worldwide; won a bevy of awards including a Grammy, an American Music Award, a Blockbuster Award, countless international awards; and completed multiple major world tours.

All-4-One will be performing at GrandWest in Cape Town on Friday 10 March, Carnival City in Johannesburg on Saturday 11 March and in Bloemfontein at a picnic at the Windmill Casino on Sunday 12 March 2017. Tickets range from R295-R700 and are available from Computicket
 
