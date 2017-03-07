All-4-One releases new album

All-4-One are celebrating a two-decade career with the release of a new album titled ‘Twenty+' and a tour that includes South Africa.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - All-4-One are celebrating a two-decade career with the release of a new album titled ‘Twenty+' and a tour that includes South Africa. Martin Myers chats to band member Tony Borowiak prior to the band's tour.

The Grammy award winning group All-4-One is internationally renowned for making beautiful ballads. Their very first single, ‘So Much In Love’, scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and top five pop statuses.