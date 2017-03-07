Music society boostsborn showmen

Born showmen, saxophonist Kerwin Albertus and pianist Ludolph Pedro can be seen in action on Tuesday 14 March.

GEORGE NEWS - Two live wires in the George music world, the talented saxophonist Kerwin Albertus and gifted pianist Ludolph Pedro, are the senior and junior winners of the Young Musicians Competition 2016.

They will brighten up the George Music Society's Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 14 March at 18:00 at the 'Ou Langgebou' at the NG Moederkerk.

Music lovers and musicians are welcome to attend and become part of this group of supporters of good music.

One of the new projects for 2017 of the George Music Society is the inclusion of more local musicians in their projects.

The society hosts the annual Young Musicians Competition with the aim of doing just that. Albertus and Pedro will perform after the meeting.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'