Ed Sheeran racks up massive UK album sales

Ed Sheeran.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Ed Sheeran's new album has become one of the fastest-selling releases ever in the UK, shifting 432,000 copies in just three days.

Sheeran's third album, titled ÷ (Divide), has become a monster hit since its release on Friday.

The all-time list for first-week sales has Adele's 25 and Oasis's Be Here Now at the top with 800,000 each.

If Sheeran doesn't quite match them, he could go third on that list, above Take That's Progress, which sold 518,601.

Sheeran has said he wants to challenge Adele's album sales.

"She's the only person I need to sell more records than. That's a big feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don't set her as the benchmark then I'm selling myself short."

Some more impressive stats about ÷