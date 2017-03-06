Singer Adele confirms marriage

“Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Adele confirmed she is married to Simon Konecki as she introduced her song Someone Like You at her concert in Brisbane, AustraliaThe Hello hitmaker revealed she had tied the knot with her long-term partner, with whom she shares four-year-old son Angelo, as she performed for fans in Brisbane, Australia.Introducing her song Someone Like You, she told the crowd: “I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone.“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.