Beatty and Dunaway 'bickered before the Oscars fiasco'

What's more, it's been claimed that the Hollywood duo bickered between themselves over who would announce the award winner on the night.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Hollywood stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were bickering between themselves prior to the Oscars fiasco, according to a report.The 79-year-old actor and the 76-year-old actress were apparently squabbling between themselves during rehearsals before they mistakenly presented the Best Picture gong to La La Land rather than Moonlight at the Academy Awards on Sunday (26.02.17).A source claimed Warren "refused to let his rehearsal be filmed, which they needed to block out the entire show properly".The insider explained that he subsequently walked off, "leaving Dunaway to do the entire rehearsal herself ... He left once he was told it was to be televised for studio blocking and other telecast needs."