Trio of artists show work at arts theatre

GEORGE NEWS - The paintings of three local artists, James Stead, Marti Geldenhuys and Pauline Lourens will be on display for the month of March at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.

Management hopes to make the theatre a draw card for exhibitions (including photography), and this is the first time that the foyer and café area is used to display local artwork. The artists can display only their finest work in the compact foyer space. Their styles are very different and thus make for variety and spice.

The artist James Stead was born in Gauteng, South Africa in 1966. He works in the medium of oils, but also various sculptural mediums including clay, rhinolite and lately, driftwood. Reoccurring images in his landscapes are windmills, isolated farmsteads, wild horses, lonely roads; in short, time-ravaged residues of human activity in the stark and silent spaces of the Karoo. Recently he has been painting still lifes of fruit or vegetables onto weathered board. James was an Art and English teacher in George and currently lives in Knysna.

After 16 years in England and Scotland, Marti Geldenhuys is happy to be back and living in George where she looks at nature through the eyes of a graphic artist. "My point of departure is taking unusual colour combinations and simplifying subjects that relay the essence of the subject. The wonderful detail of the everyday things in nature around us are reflected in new forms and shapes in brilliant colours. I want to generate a positive response with the viewer," she says. Her Pretoria Technikon diploma in Interior Design and work experience as a graphic artist has influenced her style. She participated in various exhibitions in England.

Pauline Lourens has participated in many art exhibitions in George and Knysna over the past 15 years. She is inspired by the many beautiful scenes on the Garden Route, which is reflected in her sea- and landscapes. As a frequent traveller to Europe she enjoys painting cityscapes and rural towns in Italy and France.

