'La La Land' faces tough competition with 'Moonlight' in the spotlight

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - It's Oscar weekend in Hollywood and the movie La La Land is the favourite to win the most awards, but it still faces some tough competition.Last year’s Oscars ‘so white’ debate, prompted the academy to invite over 600 new members to vote and film critics are questioning if that impact will be felt at Sunday’s ceremony.In previous years, the awards have overlooked films of a more political nature or social relevance, like the Martin Luther King drama Selma and Carol with Cate Blanchett, in favour of the artist, Argo and Birdman movies that speak specifically about the film industry.The film it chooses to bestow the best picture award on could very well show just how far the Oscars have come.