Fragrance Fest has much to offer tomorrow

All types of fare, from gourmet pancakes to tripe potjie, will be available at this year's Fragrance Fest.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The second, fun Milk Tart Competition, a birding event, an informal ride for cyclists, a new Friemersheim DIY walk/drive, tours at the Kobus Halliday Car Museum, the annual "Hap & Stap" to the Hakuna Matata lions, the Volkwyn family reunion … all this and much more will be happening on the scenic Fragrance Route tomorrow, 25 February.

All are welcome enjoy this annual fest between Great Brak and Friemersheim. It is the one day when all participating venues open their doors. Arrive early with a picnic blanket and a cooler bag, and travel at leisure along the circular tar/gravel road of 40km for a visit to private farms and historic Friemersheim.

This year a Proe Safari is planned, with interesting eats at every stop (braaivleis will be a definite). Buy proteas and plants at Santa Bonné, Friemersheim Kwekery, The Pink House and Hakuna Matata. Local products include exclusive Minda du Plessis tableware, new Pick Me body and home products and painted cakes from Lola's Delights.

Most venues are open from 07:00 or 08:00 until 16:00 or 17:00, but check the different times and plan your trip accordingly. Enjoy vistas of fynbos-covered countryside and majestic mountains along the way and keep an eye open for game on the Kleinvlei road. It is great for bird watching and photography; you can also cycle the route or visit by motor bike.

Get all the fest information here: Printed Fragrance News programmes with maps available from tomorrow at various venues in Great Brak and on the Route; updated details on www.proemb.co.za (a cellphone-friendly version will be launched before the fest); a summary of the day's activities appears on www.greatbrak.info (Newsletter 8 at the bottom); and a facebook event has been created: follow @greatbrakinfo.

Or contact the organiser, Nelma Ruschioni ( nelmar@vodamail.co.za or 082 9707 213).

Note: cash only, no credit card facilities are available.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'