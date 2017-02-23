Ballots in, red carpet out as 2017 Oscars draws nearer

The ballots are in and the red carpet has officially been rolled out.

Pundits have been speculating as to just how political the show itself will get.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The ballots are in and the red carpet has officially been rolled out.In four days' time, the Oscars will honour some of the best talent in film.The ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet took place on Wednesday afternoon.Hundreds of feet of plastic sheet laid down to protect the carpet as rain is forecast for during the festivities.Voting was completed on Tuesday.Members of the academy have sent their ballots in, now all that remains is for the envelopes to be opened on Sunday, and the winners to be revealed.Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting, for the first time tasked with connecting to an audience during a very heated time in the country politically, in the wake of resistance to many of President Donald Trump's policies.