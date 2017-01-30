Cloud 9 concert postponed

Cloud 9 have been together for seven years and regularly play gigs around the Garden Route. From left are: John Archer (lead guitarist), Ian Parsons (keyboards and singer), Dolf Louw (bass guitarist) and Johnny Kruger (drums). Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The Cloud 9 Concert due to have taken place this coming weekend (Saturday 25 February) at the Garden Route Botanical Garden has been postponed to next week Saturday 4 March at 15:00.

This change of date is due to the bad rainy weather forecast for this Saturday.

