Daisy Ridley remains mum on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Daisy Ridley won’t spill any secrets about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, despite being hounded by a variety of celebrities including The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams.The 24-year-old actress reprises her role as Rey in the upcoming seventh instalment of the Star Wars franchise, and despite her Murder on the Orient Express co-star Josh Gad’s best attempts to squeeze information out of her, the brunette beauty is keeping her lips sealed when it comes to spoilers.Taking to his Instagram on Monday, Gad, 35, filmed a video in which he apologised to the star for hounding her about the movie, before turning the camera on a host of celebrities who all had their own questions to ask.Gad says in the video: “Daisy I just wanted to apologise for everything that has happened.”To which Ridley replies: “Please don’t tell me you’re setting me up this time.”Gad then says: “I’m not, I’m not. Come on in, I have no more questions. I have no more questions, but they do.”