Paint named after Selena Gomez album

The rich puple hue called 'Revival'.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The 24-year-old singer has teamed up with Los Angeles-based company Portola Paints & Glazes - run by Casey and Jamie Davis - to develop a rich purple hue called 'Revival', which was named after the brunette beauty's latest albumSharing a photo of the colour being mixed to their Instagram, the company wrote: "Holler at my girl @selenagomez cause our new color REVIVAL is LIT (sic)"In response to the snap, the Hands To Myself hitmaker shared a photo of co-founder Jamie - who is married to her personal trainer Amy Rosoff Davis - to her own photo-sharing account.She captioned the photo: "Proud of my trainers husband cause he's goals for real @amyrosoffdavis @portolapaints (sic)"The photo will no doubt bring good publicity to the paint brand, as the Heart Wants What It Wants singer recently celebrated hitting 110 million followers on the social media siteCaptioning a photograph of herself standing onstage in front of thousands of fans, she wrote: "Thank you fam for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life."I'm very grateful."Selena has another reason to celebrate, as her romance with The Weeknd is going from strength to strengthAn insider recently said of their relationship: "They are falling for each other. He has told [Selena] how much he cares for her. [They have a] crazy connection. Selena feel really confident. Abel is proud to have Selena by his side..."He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities. As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other."She is happy and doesn't mind sharing that with the world. Abel makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide. Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that is exactly what she is doing with The Weeknd."