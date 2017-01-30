Translate to: 

Paint named after Selena Gomez album

Paint named after Selena Gomez album
The rich puple hue called 'Revival'.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The 24-year-old singer has teamed up with Los Angeles-based company Portola Paints & Glazes - run by Casey and Jamie Davis - to develop a rich purple hue called 'Revival', which was named after the brunette beauty's latest album

Sharing a photo of the colour being mixed to their Instagram, the company wrote: "Holler at my girl @selenagomez cause our new color REVIVAL is LIT (sic)"

In response to the snap, the Hands To Myself hitmaker shared a photo of co-founder Jamie - who is married to her personal trainer Amy Rosoff Davis - to her own photo-sharing account.

She captioned the photo: "Proud of my trainers husband cause he's goals for real @amyrosoffdavis @portolapaints (sic)"

The photo will no doubt bring good publicity to the paint brand, as the Heart Wants What It Wants singer recently celebrated hitting 110 million followers on the social media site

Captioning a photograph of herself standing onstage in front of thousands of fans, she wrote: "Thank you fam for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life.

"I'm very grateful."

Selena has another reason to celebrate, as her romance with The Weeknd is going from strength to strength

An insider recently said of their relationship: "They are falling for each other. He has told [Selena] how much he cares for her. [They have a] crazy connection. Selena feel really confident. Abel is proud to have Selena by his side...

"He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities. As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other.

"She is happy and doesn't mind sharing that with the world. Abel makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide. Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that is exactly what she is doing with The Weeknd."

Author: BANG Showbiz
14:56 (GMT+2), Tue, 21 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Statistics SA recently released this year’s Victims of Crime Survey, which indicates amongst others, South Africans generally feel unsafe. Where do you feel safe?
Not anywhere
George Herald 79%
In my own home
George Herald 13%
At work
George Herald 1%
In public places
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
AdriaanG777_JC
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
Mansoekivrou
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 69.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up