Joanna Wicherek and Friends at the Arts Theatre

Pianist Joana Wicherek

16 March at 19:30 at the Arts Theatre George.

The warmth of the viola sound blending with cello; with the contrast of the wide and bright spectrum of the piano, guarantees an extraordinary concert experience.

The programme will consist of two trios: Brahms' virtuosic Trio Op. 114 better known as a Clarinet Trio, and Alexey Kurbatov's Trio for viola, cello and piano op.31. The latter one, composed by a young Russian composer, is kept in a style deeply rooted in Romantic era.

The programme will be completed by duo pieces and will run for 70 minutes.

In 2014 Wicherek was awarded the Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown. Her extensive repertoire has an emphasis on contemporary music. She also has a profound understanding of Historically Informed Performance and specialist knowledge of historical keyboard instruments.

Vaughn-Jones has performed throughout North America, Asia, the West Indies, South Africa, and Namibia as a soloist and chamber musician. He is constantly looking to bring lesser-known music to audiences as well as commission new works for the cello.

Nick Fidler is currently the principal violist of the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra.

Aside from his performance commitments and achievements, Nick is also a violin and viola teacher and is currently in charge of the symphony and string programs at Alexander Road High School.

Tickets will be available at The Office next to PicknPay in Courtenay Street, or at www.georgemusicsociety.co.za .or at the door.

GEORGE NEWS - Joana Wicherek, a classical pianist of international renown, violinist Nick Fidler and cellist Caleb Vaughn-Jones, will be performing in an unusual concert hosted by the George Music Society on Thursday