New market for George

An example of home-baked bread.

GEORGE NEWS - For a taste of George's brand new Homegrown Market, bring an empty basket and enthusiasm to the gardens in front of the George Civic Centre on Saturday 4 March.

The market is an initiative by the citizens of Ward 19, and aims to attract lovers of homemade products. It will be held on the first Saturday of every month (08:00 to 14:00), for the community, by the community.

Stalls with homegrown, homemade or home-baked items are on the cards, with live entertainers and musicians to greet visitors.

"A request was made from the residents of the area to create an opportunity to earn a little extra money and to restore dignity to pensioners and those with little or no income," said Ward Councillor Sean Snyman.

The aim is to attract exhibitors from within this geographical area.

For more information contact Snyman at 072 908 3413.

