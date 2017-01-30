New 'homegrown' market for George

Lenie Herbst, making crocheted lanterns.

GEORGE NEWS - A monthly community market with a "Central Park-like" atmosphere, buskers, street entertainers and a large variety of stalls offering homegrown, homemade or home baked items is on the cards for Georgians.

This community project is the initiative of citizens of Ward 19 (George Central, George South and Dormehlsdrift) and will be launched on Saturday 4 March. "A request was made from the residents of the area to create an opportunity for people living on pensions or without an income to earn a little extra money and to restore dignity to those with little or no income," said Ward Councillor Sean Snyman.

The Ward 19 Homegrown Market, as it has been dubbed, will take place in the gardens in front of the George Civic Centre in York Street (from 08:00 to 14:00) on the first Saturday of every month.

The aim is to attract exhibitors from within this geographical area. It will also be open to all NPO's and organizations needing to raise funds for their organizations.

"There will be no exhibitors fee payable as we truly want to attract those that may not be able to afford the expense," said Snyman.

"There are highly talented people that are not always given opportunities to improve their circumstances in the corporate world but could start an enterprise of their own given the exposure. We also hope to see representation from organizations and individuals representing people living with disabilities as they seem to be the most marginalised when seeking employment.

The idea is to restore movement to the city centre, whilst buyers can indulge in products made and presented by the very hands that made them."

For more information contact Lenie at 060 830 2427.

