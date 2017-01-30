Translate to: 

George Music Society launches exciting line-up

George Music Society enjoyed a gregarious gathering at the Bay Leaf Café on Thursday. At the back, from left: Greta Benade (singer/songwriter and teacher), Heather Stead (George Arts Theatre ma-nager) and Peter Mundell (Chairman George Music Society). Front: Dalene Britz (choir mistress and composer), Innes Benade (singer/estate agent) and Gerry Britz (music lover and hops expert). Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - The George Music Society is hosting an exciting array of concerts for 2017 at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre. At a cocktail party held on Thursday at the Bayleaf Restaurant, chairman Peter Mundell said music lovers can look forward to a varied and stimulating programme.
 
A highlight would undoubtedly be the Young Musicians Gala Concert on Friday 15 September when the cream of talented musicians in George will be showcased with auditions taking place on 28 and 29 August. The performance of the Herman Bergman Ensemble was a brilliant way to start the 2017 concert series.
 
The guitar workshop hosted by the society on Friday 27 January turned out to be a hit with local musicians. Booking for forthcoming shows can now be done on-line at www.georgemusicsociety.co.za.
 
The society was formed to host concerts and ensure that lovers of classical and popular classical music can enjoy concerts in George. Many people make the mistake of thinking that the society is solely there for musicians, while this is not the case.
 
First up in the concert series is trio of musicians, Joanna Wichenek from Poland along with Nick Fidler and Caleb Vaughn-Jones. They play the viola, cello and piano on Thursday 16 March at the George Arts Theatre.
 
Mundell said the society would be happy to welcome new members, and especially active committee members to help arrange the wonderful concerts that are lined up. One of the first in the series is the Brandenburg String Trio from Berlin in which violinist Avigail Bushakevits will be performing along with her husband Ernst-Martin Schmidt.
 
Avigail met him during a performance of the Konzerthause orchestra and they live in Berlin together with their baby daughter. They team up with Madrid cellist Andrea Casarrubios. Avigail's exceptional talents were already discovered while she grew up in George. She has won numerous awards and studied both in South Africa and abroad.
 
Contact Henk Alting on 083 414 0350 or Sandra Tilbrook on 083 389 2775 for more information. To book tickets go to The Office (next to Pick n Pay) Shop 12A, Precap Centre, Courtenay Street, George.
 
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
07:38 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 February 2017
