Fifty Shades Darker gets critical spanking

A scene from Fifty Shades Darker.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The reviews of Fifty Shades Darker are in.

While not everyone hated the sequel to 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey, the vast majority of critics were not impressed.

The New York Times said the film was "Fifty Shades Darker and only half as watchable" as its predecessor.

"What an incredibly, indelibly idiotic movie," is how Rolling Stone's Peter Travers summed it up in his 0.5-star review.

"If you want to watch a movie about a billionaire playboy with a penchant for darkness, inflicting violence and dressing up in masks, you're far better off seeing The Lego Batman Movie."



But Variety liked it a little more, writing: "For all its structural and psychological deficiencies, it's hard not to enjoy Fifty Shades Darker on its own lusciously limited terms."