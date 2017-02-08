Keanu Reeves gets deadlier in 'John Wick 2,' talks 'Bill & Ted' sequel

Keanu Reeves. Image: twitter.com

For the second chapter, Reeves said the budget was higher, which allowed for expensive locations, such as the catacombs in Rome and Lincoln Center in Manhattan. A third chapter is already in discussion, the director Chad Stahelski said.



Reeves' career in Hollywood spans more than 30 years, with hits including 1989's quirky time-travel comedy "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," 1994's action thriller Speed and the mind-bending Matrix sci-fi franchise.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Keanu Reeves did not need much persuasion to reprise his role as a lethal retired hitman whose path to revenge sees him killing dozens more in the upcoming sequel John Wick: Chapter 2.I love John Wick, the actor told Reuters ahead of the film's opening in theaters on Friday. "We had great ideas, we opened up the world ... making a darn good action movie."After the death of his puppy and the theft of his car led the hitman on a bloody rampage in 2014's hit action thriller John Wick, the sequel delves into the character's murky past.