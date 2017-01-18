Cloud 9 picnic concert

Cloud 9 have been together for seven years and regularly play gigs around the Garden Route. From left are: John Archer (lead guitarist), Ian Parsons (keyboards and singer), Dolf Louw (bass guitarist) and Johnny Kruger (drums). Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Our local rock and pop band, Cloud 9, will be creating a festive atmosphere on Saturday 25 February 2017 at the Botanical Garden from 16:00 to 18:00 at a picnic concert titled Music in the Park.

From the bandstand they will provide classic rock and pop songs from the 60s, 70s and beyond while the audience can picnic on the lawns under the shady trees.

Put this lively event in your diaries for a wonderful afternoon of picnicking, partying and live rock 'n roll music as only Cloud 9 know how. Don't forget your dancing shoes! Come and enjoy all of the wonderful botanical garden too.

Bring blankets and folding chairs and order picnic baskets from the Getafix Garden Café 044 873 5729.

The owners of the Café will have a food-and-drinks stall at the concert.

info@botanicalgarden.org.za. Tickets are R70 each and school kids get free entrance. For more information contact 044 874 1558 /

The event is staged in the garden as a fund-raiser to help cover the monthly operational costs of which there is always a shortfall.

