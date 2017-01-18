Tickets still available for Off The Grid Music Festival

Tickets:

More information can be found at www.camphill.org.za/off-the-grid-music-festival-2017

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The diverse musical lineup consists of artists such as Akhona, Bootleggers, Albert Frost, Majozi, Jackal and the Wind and Freshlyground. For more information about the musicians and the venue, click here.The gates will open at 13.00 and DJ will start playing at 14.00. The bands will be performing from 17.00. A camping option is available for festivalgoers if they are not keen to drive home late at night.Festival ticket: R220Festival ticket plus camping: R250Kids 12–18: R110Kids under 12 free entry.