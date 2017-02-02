Beyonce and Jay Z expecting twins

Beyonce and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. Photo: Instagram

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for all your well wishes,” she added, signing with Jay Z.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Beyonce is pregnant – and this time, she’s expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z.The pop superstar – who already has a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, with Jay Z – announced the news to her more than 92 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday.Clad in panties and a bra under a flowing veil, Beyonce posted a picture of herself kneeling beside a human-size floral arrangement, her hands cradling her rounded belly.“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer wrote.