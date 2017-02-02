Beyonce and Jay Z expecting twins

Beyonce and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. Photo: Instagram
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Beyonce is pregnant – and this time, she’s expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z.
The pop superstar – who already has a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, with Jay Z – announced the news to her more than 92 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday.
Clad in panties and a bra under a flowing veil, Beyonce posted a picture of herself kneeling beside a human-size floral arrangement, her hands cradling her rounded belly.
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer wrote.
“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for all your well wishes,” she added, signing with Jay Z.
07:55 (GMT+2), Thu, 02 February 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.