BET celebrates black history month with Madiba miniseries

The miniseries is set to continue on 8 February and 15 February.

NATIONAL NEWS - As part of BET channel's black history month schedule the miniseries Madiba, with Laurence Fishburne playing the late former president, is set to air soon.The series chronicles Nelson Mandela’s life and struggle against apartheid.The programme spans decades, dutifully beginning with Mandela’s youth through to his rise in the African National Congress and liberation struggle and his imprisonment.