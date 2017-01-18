Translate to: 

Biennale showcases creative industry

The Outeniqua Art and Design Biennale will take place on 18 February and will consist of a series of lectures and workshops hosted by Outeniqua High School. All the design and artwork created will form part of an exhibition.
GEORGE NEWS - Learning to be creative in the most imaginative ways will form part of the second Outeniqua Art and Design Biennale which takes place on 18 February and will consist of a series of lectures and workshops hosted by Outeniqua High School (OHS).
 
The school's design teacher and spokesperson for the event, Elna Pretorius, enthuses about Vanessa du Toit (who is coordinating the event this year) and the team of teachers/designers and parents who are roped in biannually to help stage this exciting event.
 
Pretorius explained, "Our aim is to give exposure to our field, the teaching of skills and community development. We also want to inform students of opportunities for study and work in the creative industry. Our art and design students in the Eden/Karoo District do not get the same exposure to the creative industries as students in bigger cities."
 
She added that the first Outeniqua Art and Design Biennale was held on 30 May 2015. It was a successful day with over two hundred learners from seven different schools who attended the event.
 
"This year we plan to invite five artists and designers from different creative industries to give lectures and seminars. These will allow students the opportunity to interact with creative people who work in the industry and can inform them of all the possibilities available in the field. We are again inviting tertiary institutions that offer courses in the creative arts and design.
 
In 2015, ten tertiary institutions participated in the exhibition," she said. "Through this, we aim to illustrate the different study opportunities in Art and Design and help students make informed career choices. It will also be a great marketing opportunity for tertiary institutions."
 
Pretorius said that students will be able to attend one of approximately eight workshops presented by artists and designers. These workshops will aim to teach students new skills and techniques to improve current and subsequent work. "We invited all art and design students in the district to participate.
 
We also invited ten talented learners from Sithyhilelo Beza's art class at Thembalethu High, who are sponsored by OHS to attend the seminars and workshops. We hope that this event will open study and work opportunities for the learners," said Pretorius. She has also been coordinating the annual Wear Art event where the young designers display highly innovative techniques and materials with breathtaking results in fashion wear which is shown during a fashion show.
 
The biennale on 18 February will offer seminars, workshops, a careers exhibition, lunch and participation in a group drawing experiment.
 
For more information contact the school at 044 874 4156 or 044 874 2623 and leave a message for Vanessa du Toit if your school wants to participate.
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
07:16 (GMT+2), Thu, 02 February 2017
