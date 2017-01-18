A gentle opening to the concert year

The masterful classical guitarist Charl Lamprecht gave a guitar technique workshop in Blanco on Friday. He is a classical guitar lecturer at University of Pretoria, UNISA (part-time) and Pro Arte music school (full-time) in Pretoria. Chris was part of the Herman Ensemble Mahai Concert performance.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Music Society opened their concert year with the guitar ensemble of Herman Bergman and friends on Saturday evening.

The friends were Charl Lamprecht, the son of Prof Chris Lamprecht who is a composer and organist of note; the luthier Werner Bessinger and Waldemar van Wyk, founder of the Knysna Jazz Quartet.

Prieur du Plessis completed the ensemble with his percussion, which looked and sounded like a multi-toned tea chest and was a very effective accompaniment for the guitars.

It was a rare privilege to spend such a pleasant evening with a composer and his music. The pieces portrayed the composer's introspective reflections on events and things he had experienced, and various places (from Cannero on Lake Maggiore in Italy to the Mahai campsite in the Drakensberg) he had visited.

In compiling the concert, he used short video clips to replace long explanations that told us how the group got together - Bessinger's discussion about the structuring of a guitar; Bergman's thoughts on being a composer, and short clips showing eye-cathcing objects like entrances, doors, and door knobs.

Bergman's music is simple in structure, with melodies interweaving throughout the pieces to paint a picture of his thoughts. It was clear that the guitarists have played together before and the two local musicians blended in well to form a composite whole.

The general impression was of five people enjoying what they were doing and happy to give pleasure to the listeners. Structurally, the concert was a friendly juxtaposition of performer and listener and should ideally have taken place in a more intimate space. As this was not possible, Bergman settled for chatting about his music and what the group was going to perform.

The musical portrayal of whistling about enjoying ice cream at the Café Triéste or jogging along on a horse in Nizas was especially effective. Other titles, such as Ferns in the Mist and Tarentaalwals, effectively conjured up pictures that Bergman captured in his music.

After the interval, a special presentation was made to Prof Chris Lamprecht, who resides in George and is about to celebrate his 90th birthday. This was followed by his son Charl playing his father's composition Treurwilger, which conveys the characteristics of a willow tree. The concert ended with two vocal encores, proving that not only can Herman Bergman compose and play the guitar; he also has a very pleasant voice.

*Mahai - the album (also the name of the concert) was recorded using South African-made instruments and recording equipment as far as possible. The guitars used were made by South African luthiers Werner Bessinger, Hans van den Berg, Garth Pickard and Mervin Davies using mostly indigenous woods.)

This very different but most enjoyable concert, presented by talented musicians, augers well for another successful year of music in George.

Review by Sue Rijsdijk

