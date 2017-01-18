Arno Carstens in George

Arno Carstens will be performing his hit songs as well as songs from his new album on Friday 10 February at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.

GEORGE NEWS - Arno Carstens is part of the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre's line-up of the excellent musical artists who will be performing in George this year.

He is touring the Southern Cape and will be performing at the theatre on Friday 10 February at 19:00.

He is well known for singing both English and Afrikaans songs. This platinum artist and songwriter has released 13 albums; 5 as lead singer of the Springbok Nude Girls band, six as solo-artist and one as a member of an electronic project, Bhelltower.

To honour his roots, he added his first Afrikaans solo album, Die Aandblom 13, in September 2016. It has been described as an alternative masterpiece.

Thirteen tracks telling stories - loosely based on facts - about who he is and where he comes from, will be performed.

Tickets are R100 for members and children and R120 for others.

Tickets can be bought online at www.georgeartstheatre.co.za as well as through the theatre office on 044 874 3142.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

Arno's performances include hits from his Springbok Nude Girl days as well as his well-loved hits as solo-artist.