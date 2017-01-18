Translate to: 

Loads of fun at Dias Festival

Loads of fun at Dias Festival
During a previous festival.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The laser show that is replacing the annual fireworks display will probably be one of the main attractions at the sixth consecutive Dias Festival in Mossel Bay.
 
The municipality's decision to replace the fireworks show with a laser show has been hailed as a breakthrough for pet lovers. With the theme "Where Cultures Meet" the town celebrates the landing of Dias's fleet at Mossel Bay on 3 February 1488.
 
Thousands of visitors will enjoy some of South Africa's most popular artists and international shows that form part of a fun-filled programme.
 
Included in the programme that runs for four days, are live shows by artists such as Emo Adams and his Take Note band, Sasha-Lee Davids, Jody Williams, Derick Plaatjies, Charlize Berg, Talana Vuren, Juan Boucher, Joe Foster, Leah, Lloyd Cele, Loyiso Bala, The Rockets, Early B, Jay, Brendan Peyper, Franja du Plessis, Michael Lindt, Majozi and Pierre Rossouw on the stage at the main festival arena at the Santos Caravan Park.
 
Classical performance
Another first for this year's festival is the classical component that will be hosted at the Dias Museum on Friday 3 February and Saturday 4 February, and that includes a unique production of Mozart's opera, The Abduction from the Seraglio.
 
As curtain raiser, the Habanera from Carmen by Bizet will be performed by Mossel Bay Advertiser journalist Cornelle Carstens (Spanish dance), Petronel Baard (soprano), Ethan-John Carstens (violin) and the Mossel Bay Harmony Voices.
 
Although entry is free, booking is essential and can be done via Abé Meintjies (083 268 3718) or Annette Strydom (076 857 2900) or by email artsocietybm@gmail.com.
 
The festival opens with a cultural concert in the Mossel Bay Town Hall on Thursday 2 February at 18:30, where Mayor Harry Levendal will officially open the festival. The Western Cape MEC for Culture and Sport, Minister Anroux Marais, will address festival-goers on Friday evening, 3 February.
 
Weather permitting, the popular street parade will again be a big draw card as will the performing arts troupes and Kung fu fighting display from China; Indonesian and Portuguese folk dancing; the Battle of the Bands with G-minor, Ocean Breeze, Wellcast, Prerogative and Spirit Song; and a motorsport gymkhana at the De Bakke parking area.
 
Other items not to be missed are the lively German Oompah-band and the Riel dancing troupe all the way from Wupperthal in the Cederberg.
 
Food and fun
Festival goers can also socialise in the beer tent, enjoy food from more than 100 stalls and visit static displays - all while the kids are entertained in the play park.
 
For more information, contact the office of the municipal manager on 044 606 5003.
 
07:10 (GMT+2), Wed, 01 February 2017
