James Corden not hosting Grammys for laughs

James Corden.

While the British star has previously hosted the Tony awards, he thinks the Grammys will be a very different presenting job

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - James Corden wants the Grammy Awards to be as “fun and enthusiastic” as possible but insists he won’t be looking for laughs as host.The 38-year-old presenter - who has children Max, five, and Carey, two, with wife Julia - is determined to make the musical honours ceremony as “fun and enthusiastic” as possible, but doesn’t think it is the right occasion to showcase his comedic side.He said: “The truth is, it’s quite a tough room to do jokes in. You can’t really do comedy because it’s the Staples Centre - it’s not that sort of show. Rather than try and think of jokes or laughs, we’re gonna try and think about how to make it fun and enthusiastic. I feel very nervous about it, very scared, but I’m gonna try and make it the best I can!”