La La Land becomes one of the most nominated films in Oscars' history

The movie musical received 14 mentions in the nominations shortlist on Tuesday morning.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The movie musical received 14 mentions in the nominations shortlist on Tuesday morning, tying it with fellow record holders, 1997's Titanic and 1950's All About Eve, which also achieved 14. It has also surpassed Mary Poppins's record of 13 to become the most Oscar nominated musical.

It was nominated for the coveted Best Picture prize, which will be a competition between Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, High or Hell Water, Lion, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea.

The musical also garnered nominations in the Best Actress category for Emma Stone, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Damien Chazelle, plus two Best Original Song nods, and a number of technical categories such as Costume and Production Design.

Meryl Streep achieved her 20th Academy Award for Florence Foster Jenkins. She will have a tough battle for the Best Actress prize from Stone, Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), and Natalie Portman (Jackie). The nominees for the male counterpart also include Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic and Fences star Denzel Washington.

Best Supporting Actress nominees include Washington's Fences co-star Viola Davis, Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) while the Best Supporting Actor accolade is a battle between Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Dev Patel (Lion) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals).
 
09:09 (GMT+2), Wed, 25 January 2017
