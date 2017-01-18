Mel Gibson welcomes his 9th child

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in 2017.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Mel Gibson is officially a father for the ninth time.

The 61-year-old actor and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, his rep confirmed to the New York Post.

They named the baby Lars Gerard Gibson and he weighed in at five pounds, five ounces.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a source told People, who first reported the news, “Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”