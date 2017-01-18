Classical guitar workshop this Friday

A fun interactive classical guitar workshop takes place on Friday 27 January from 14:30 to 17:00 at Dis Tyd 23 Montagu Street, George. The event will take place under the leadership of C­harl Lamprecht, the famous classical guitar player and university lecturer (front, second from left).

GEORGE NEWS - A classical guitar workshop presented by C­harl Lamprecht, the famous classical guitar player and renowned Pro Arte lecturer, will take place on Friday 27 January from 14:30 to 17:00 at Dis Tyd, 23 Montagu Street in Blanco, George.

Beginners and advanced players will play together in an interactive group in a two-hour fun workshop. Classical guitar techniques, covering Spanish Rasgueado playing and Arpeggio-patterns and trends will be covered.

General discussions and the sharing of knowledge and support on classical playing will be encouraged.

On 28 January, the Herman Bergman Ensemble will present their "Mahai" concert at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre starting at 19:30.

To book, visit the George Music Society's new, interactive website www.georgemusicsociety.co.za or go to The Office at precap Centre Shop 12a Courtenay Street, George.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'