Happy birthday, Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS & VIDEO - Today is Neil Diamond's 76th birthday.

Neil Leslie Diamond (born January 24, 1941) is an American singer-songwriter, musician and actor. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to a Jewish family descended from Russian and Polish immigrants.



His career began in the 1960s and he has sold over 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.

Early in the 21st century, he was the third most successful adult contemporary artist in the history of the Billboard charts.

His songs have been covered internationally by many performers from various musical genres.

Watch a video below of Neil Diamond singing one of his hits, Sweet Caroline, in 2008:

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'