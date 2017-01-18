David Beckham is anniversary show castaway

David Beckham.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Former England captain David Beckham is being cast away for the 75th birthday celebrations of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs next weekend.

More than 3,000 guests have been on the show since it was first broadcast on 29 January 1942.

Presenter Kirsty Young said having Beckham choosing his favourite tracks for the anniversary show was "the perfect gift".

Beckham, 41, said music has been a "huge" part of his family's life.

He is married to former Spice Girl singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and the couple's youngest son Cruz, 11, released a Christmas-themed single last month.

It is not yet known if he has picked any of his wife's hits with the pop group, or any of her solo endeavours.