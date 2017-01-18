Great entertainment in Prince Albert

Arno Carstens.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Locals and tourists in the Great Karoo are in for a hodgepodge of great entertainment this year at the Art-Deco Showroom Theatre in Prince Albert as the venue reveals its lineup.

On Friday, 3 February, at 20:00 Ancient Agents invite you on a musical journey that bridges cultures, combining grooves from north India and the Middle East with Afro beats and polyrhythms – ancient sounds telling a modern tale - an instrumental interplay between world-class musicians that crosses genres, borders and time signatures.

With musical influences from Africa, India and Scandinavia, the quartet combines traditional rhythms and contemporary harmonies to produce a richly textured acoustic world beat. This local-international collaboration brings together four multi-instrumentalists – an innovative lead guitarist, a melody-driven bassist and two intuitive, dexterous percussionists whose instruments range from Arabic to Indian and North African.

Each band member brings with him a distinct sound, an impressive performance history and international experience. The collab is Swedish percussionist Fredrik Gille, SA bassist Schalk Joubert, SA guitarist Reza Khota and Irish percussionist Ronan Skillen. Tickets are R100pp.

Platinum-selling, award-winning, singer-songwriter Arno Carstens will wow audiences on Saturday, 11 February, at 20:00. Carstens has released 12 albums; five as lead singer of Springbok Nude Girls, one as part of electronica project Bhelltower and six as a solo artist.

He’s had over 20 top ten singles and won five SAMA Awards including Best Rock Album in 2004 for Another Universe and Best Adult Contemporary Album in 2006 for The Hello Goodbye Boys. In September 2016, Carstens released his debut Afrikaans album, and to honour his roots, called it "Die Aandblom 13".

During his 20-year career, Carstens has performed with U2, The Rolling Stones and REM, among many others; headlined every major South African music festival; and performed at some of the most legendary and exclusive international music festivals including Isle of Wight, Glastonbury, V Festival and Hard Rock Calling. Tickets are R180pp.

On Saturday, 18 March, at 20:00 master saxophonist Andrew Young and band perform a tribute of the music of... The Beatles. Through music, film, pictures and anecdotes Young takes the audience through his life in Liverpool and plays the songs that have influenced him and a generation of musicians.

Program includes classic songs from Liverpool: Hey Jude, Imagine, Yesterday, I Saw Her Standing There, A Hard Day’s Night, The Long And Winding Road, Strawberry Fields, Penny Lane, With A Little Help From My Friends, Let It Be, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Get Back has been performed in Europe, China and South Africa and has received the highest reviews. Young is known in China as 'The Prince of the Saxophone'. Tickets are R150pp.

Tickets for all shows can be booked online at www.showroomtheatre.co.za or at the theatre. For more information, email info@showroomtheatre.co.za

Davey Mac Millan and Baden Hall will perform Deja Vu "Rock Through The Ages" at The Showroom on Saturday, 28 January, at 20:00, celebrating all the great hits from the 60s to the 90s. The show has dialogue about the music and artists as well so is entertaining and fulfilling, with Mac on guitar and vocals, and Baden on piano and keys. To get into the right mood, audiences are invited to dress-up for this occasion. Tickets are R100pp.PJ Powers will perform exclusively at The Showroom on Sunday, 26 February, at 15:00, delivering a program of her favourite hits. Tickets are R120pp.Cat Simoni and Paul Spence Luv Abba bring the music of the Fab Swedish Four to Prince Albert on Saturday, 11 March, at 20:00, performing all the timeless pop hits from Waterloo to SOS and Fernando! Prepare yourself for a crazy risqué night with Cat & Paul and make sure to dress up in ABBA-tastic gear if you want to join in the fun! Tickets are R120pp.Veteran actor Eric Nobbs and cabaret sensation Petronel Baard team up for an evening of original music and storytelling, on Saturday, February 25, at 20:00. Nobbs will read and perform stories from Charles Herman Bosman, Paul C. Venter en Langenhoven, with Baard doing a cabaret. Tickets are R80pp.The Charl du Plessis Trio return to The Showroom on Saturday, 1 April, at 20:00 for the release of their new album by Swiss record label Claves – Baroqueswing Vol. 2. This performance promises a vibrant crossover of jazz and Baroque music that is sure to convince even the most stern music lover. Favourites like Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring, the famous Bach Toccata & Fugue in d minor as well as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons will delight audiences. Tickets are R80pp.