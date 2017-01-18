Translate to: 

Great entertainment in Prince Albert

Great entertainment in Prince Albert
Arno Carstens.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Locals and tourists in the Great Karoo are in for a hodgepodge of great entertainment this year at the Art-Deco Showroom Theatre in Prince Albert as the venue reveals its lineup.
 
Davey Mac Millan and Baden Hall

Davey Mac Millan and Baden Hall will perform Deja Vu "Rock Through The Ages" at The Showroom on Saturday, 28 January, at 20:00, celebrating all the great hits from the 60s to the 90s. The show has dialogue about the music and artists as well so is entertaining and fulfilling, with Mac on guitar and vocals, and Baden on piano and keys. To get into the right mood, audiences are invited to dress-up for this occasion. Tickets are R100pp.

Ancient Agents

On Friday, 3 February, at 20:00 Ancient Agents invite you on a musical journey that bridges cultures, combining grooves from north India and the Middle East with Afro beats and polyrhythms – ancient sounds telling a modern tale - an instrumental interplay between world-class musicians that crosses genres, borders and time signatures.
 
With musical influences from Africa, India and Scandinavia, the quartet combines traditional rhythms and contemporary harmonies to produce a richly textured acoustic world beat. This local-international collaboration brings together four multi-instrumentalists – an innovative lead guitarist, a melody-driven bassist and two intuitive, dexterous percussionists whose instruments range from Arabic to Indian and North African.
 
Each band member brings with him a distinct sound, an impressive performance history and international experience. The collab is Swedish percussionist Fredrik Gille, SA bassist Schalk Joubert, SA guitarist Reza Khota and Irish percussionist Ronan Skillen. Tickets are R100pp.

Arno Carstens

Platinum-selling, award-winning, singer-songwriter Arno Carstens will wow audiences on Saturday, 11 February, at 20:00. Carstens has released 12 albums; five as lead singer of Springbok Nude Girls, one as part of electronica project Bhelltower and six as a solo artist.
 
He’s had over 20 top ten singles and won five SAMA Awards including Best Rock Album in 2004 for Another Universe and Best Adult Contemporary Album in 2006 for The Hello Goodbye Boys. In September 2016, Carstens released his debut Afrikaans album, and to honour his roots, called it "Die Aandblom 13".
 
During his 20-year career, Carstens has performed with U2, The Rolling Stones and REM, among many others; headlined every major South African music festival; and performed at some of the most legendary and exclusive international music festivals including Isle of Wight, Glastonbury, V Festival and Hard Rock Calling. Tickets are R180pp.

PJ Powers

PJ Powers will perform exclusively at The Showroom on Sunday, 26 February, at 15:00, delivering a program of her favourite hits. Tickets are R120pp.

Cat Simoni and Paul Spence Luv Abba

Cat Simoni and Paul Spence Luv Abba bring the music of the Fab Swedish Four to Prince Albert on Saturday, 11 March, at 20:00, performing all the timeless pop hits from Waterloo to SOS and Fernando! Prepare yourself for a crazy risqué night with Cat & Paul and make sure to dress up in ABBA-tastic gear if you want to join in the fun! Tickets are R120pp.

Andrew Young

On Saturday, 18 March, at 20:00 master saxophonist Andrew Young and band perform a tribute of the music of... The Beatles. Through music, film, pictures and anecdotes Young takes the audience through his life in Liverpool and plays the songs that have influenced him and a generation of musicians.
 
Program includes classic songs from Liverpool: Hey Jude, Imagine, Yesterday, I Saw Her Standing There, A Hard Day’s Night, The Long And Winding Road, Strawberry Fields, Penny Lane, With A Little Help From My Friends, Let It Be, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Get Back has been performed in Europe, China and South Africa and has received the highest reviews. Young is known in China as 'The Prince of the Saxophone'. Tickets are R150pp.

Eric Nobbs and Petronel Baard

Veteran actor Eric Nobbs and cabaret sensation Petronel Baard team up for an evening of original music and storytelling, on Saturday, February 25, at 20:00. Nobbs will read and perform stories from Charles Herman Bosman, Paul C. Venter en Langenhoven, with Baard doing a cabaret. Tickets are R80pp.

Charl du Plessis Trio

The Charl du Plessis Trio return to The Showroom on Saturday, 1 April, at 20:00 for the release of their new album by Swiss record label Claves – Baroqueswing Vol. 2. This performance promises a vibrant crossover of jazz and Baroque music that is sure to convince even the most stern music lover. Favourites like Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring, the famous Bach Toccata & Fugue in d minor as well as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons will delight audiences. Tickets are R80pp.

Tickets for all shows can be booked online at www.showroomtheatre.co.za or at the theatre. For more information, email info@showroomtheatre.co.za.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
13:22 (GMT+2), Mon, 23 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Diet198
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 34.
Figwee
I'm a 67 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up