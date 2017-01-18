Translate to: 

It's Dias Festival time

It's Dias Festival time
During Dias Festival 2016.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The sixth annual Dias Festival since the municipality took over the co-ordination of this event in 2012 is imminent.
 
From 2 February to 5 February the festival arena at the Santos Caravan Park, the parking area at De Bakke Beach, the Town Hall and the sky above Santos beach will again come live with the sound of music, sports car action, play parks for children and more than a hundred stalls.
 
The festival will start with a cultural concert in the Town Hall on 2 February, which will be followed by a festival of contemporary music as well as folk dancing performances at the festival arena from 3 February to 5 February, a street parade from the Town Hall through Marsh, Michell, Church and Bland Streets as well as George Road on 4 February, and a motorsport gymkhana at De Bakke parking area on 4 and 5 February.
 
Several of South Africa’s most popular artists, as well as local talent, will perform on stage at the festival arena in the Santos Caravan Park. The shows will again include a German Oompah Band, performances by Riel dancers, Portuguese folk dancing and performances by Chinese and Indonesian performing arts troupes.
 
It is the third successive year that a Chinese troupe directly from China will perform at the festival. They will this year be joined be a Kung Fu martial arts group from the Hunan Province, the birth place of this art form.
 
There will again be parachute flag jumps onto Santos beach with the flags of the participating countries on 3 February, and again on 4 February, weather permitting.
 
There will be a play park for children with jumping castles as well as a merry-go-round. The popular TV characters, Lollos, will also perform on stage on the Sunday morning.
 
With more than a 100 food, crafts and other stalls, as well as a tea garden and a beer tent, visitors to the festival arena will be spoilt for choice.
 
More information on the festival can be obtained on www.mosselbayevents.co.za or by contacting the Office of the Municipal Manager (044 606 5003).
 
