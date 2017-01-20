Paramount Pictures in $1 billion deal with China

Paramount Pictures will receive a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures will receive a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, giving the US studio needed cash and stability as it attempts to grow.As part of the agreement, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will finance a combined 25% of all Paramount's films for the next three years, with the option to extend it to a fourth year, according to a source familiar with the situation.The deal comes as parent company, Viacom Inc, focuses on a turnaround plan under new Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish.Paramount also could use the partnership as an entry point into China, said Brad Grey, CEO and Chair of Paramount, noting that the studio would someday be interested in producing films in the country.