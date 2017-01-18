George Music Society launches website

Liezl Munnik, Petro Strobos and Lize van Niekerk between them ensured that the relaunch of the George Music Society's interactive website went without a hitch.

GEORGE NEWS - Music and culture lovers can now make online bookings for shows and concerts organised by the George Music Society (GMS).

The society launched its new interactive website last week Wednesday. Ticket purchases will soon be possible when the GMS links the website to that of the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre. During the launch of the website last week, Lize van Niekerk invited businesses and organisations to take part in the initiative.

"Link your company's web page or that of your society to ours. We aim to raise awareness of quality, professional performances and workshops presented to the public in George and vicinity."

GMS's first two events of the year kick off on Friday 27 January 2017 with a GMS Classical guitar workshop presented by C­harl Lamprecht (performing artist and renowned lecturer at Pro-Arte and UP) at Dis Tyd, 23 Montagu Street, George. To book visit www.georgemusicsociety.co.za

On 28 January 2017, the Herman Bergman Ensemble can be heard in their Mahai concert at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre starting at 19:30. To book visit www.georgemusicsociety.co.za

Liezl Munnik, Petro Strobos and Lize van Niekerk between them ensured that the relaunch of the George Music Society's interactive website went without a hitch. Photo: Pauline Lourens

