Michael Jackson tribute show at Emperors Palace

NATIONAL NEWS - From 3-19 February 2017, The Michael Jackson Tribute Show will take place at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

The live concert experience will journey through Michael Jackson’s famed musical history, including his early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his ground-breaking theatrics in the 80s and his continued reign as the King of Pop into the 21st century.

Introducing the new lead singer



Backed by a live band, the new lead singer, Dantanio, will perform Michael Jackson’s greatest hits, including Billie Jean, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, Human Nature and Man in the Mirror, to name a few.

With an unmistakable physical resemblance, Dantanio is a skilled dancer, composer and producer with vocal training that started in his gospel-influenced upbringing.

His admiration of Michael Jackson is also evident throughout his dance and vocal career, mainly influenced by the legendary artist.