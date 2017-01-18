A carnival of nature and music

The brilliant young pianist, Sulayman Human, will perform at Fancourt on Friday, 3 February. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS - Fancourt's final Summer Classical Concert for the season, entitled The Carnival of Nature and Music, is set to take the audience on an unique audio-visual journey that celebrates the masterful fusion of photography and music - with nature as the catalyst.

Members of the George camera club provided eight brilliant collections of images set to timeless musical compositions, chosen by Dr Ronell van Aswegen.

The music by J.S. Bach, Edward Elgar, Johann Strauss II, Raymond Nakai and Solomon Ntsele is intrinsically linked to elements of nature and the emotions it inspires.

The following photographers' work will be on show: Paul Rixom, Joggie van Staden, George Swart, Gustav van der Gryp, Scott Ormerod, Peter van der Byl, Theresa van der Byl, Elaine Lamb, Schalk Engelbrecht, Elaine van der Toorn, De Wet Uys, Verinda Bosch, Trish Hall, Martin Kellerman, Lorraine Blackwell, Amanda Le Roux, Andre Roux, Henri Le Roux and Daleen Engelbrecht. The audio-visuals were compiled by Daleen Engelbrecht.

The concert will also feature the virtuoso talented flutist from George, Rúan van der Vyver, who will perform well-known works by Paul Wetzger, Arthur Honegger and Olivier Messiaen.

The brilliant young pianist Sulayman Human will also take the spotlight with solo works by the grand masters, Felix Mendelssohn, Maurice Ravel and Achille-Claude Debussy. These will be performed against the backdrop of images from nature.

The show takes place on Friday 3 February in the glamorous ballroom at the Fancourt conference centre from 19:00 to 20:00. Tickets are R150 per adult and R20 for scholars.

The Carnival of Nature and Music is directed and produced by musicologist, pianist, and soprano Dr Ronell van Aswegen, a resident on the estate, who is at the helm of all Fancourt's classical concerts.

An exhibition of floral photography by local Georgian, Theresa van der Byl, will also be on show in the foyer of the ballroom.

festiveseason@fancourt.co.za. Bookings are now open for the The Carnival of Nature and Music. Call Fancourt festive season coordinator on 044 804 0186 or

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'