Welcome Evita! The inimitable Pieter-Dirk Uys brings special cheer to George on Sunday 12 February.
GEORGE NEWS - Do you want a glamorous, irresistible evening full of pizzazz?
Then make your way to the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre on Sunday 12 February at 19:00 when Pieter-Dirk Uys will be bringing his show, An evening with Evita Bezuidenhout, to George.
Evita, the first lady of South African politics, is sure to keep you riveted and amused.
Heather Stead, theatre manager, says the booking system is working extremely well and the Monday 13 February performance has been sold out.
12:15 (GMT+2), Tue, 17 January 2017
