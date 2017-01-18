Translate to: 

Guitarists to shine at Mahai concert

Moving music from the album Mahai will fill the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre on Saturday 28 January. Some of SA's top guitarists are gathering for this show. Tribute will also be paid to Prof Chris Lamprecht, a resident of the Garden Route, and esteemed composer who turns 90 this year. He is the father of Charl Lamprecht, one of the five guitarists.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Music Society starts the year with two events for classical guitar lovers.
 
On Friday 27 January a classical guitar workshop will be presented at 'Dis Tyd' in Blanco by Charl Lamprecht, a classical guitar lecturer at Pro Arte School in Pretoria, as well as part-time lecturer at the University of Pretoria and Unisa.
 
On Saturday 28 January, Charl Lamprecht will join the Herman Bergman Ensemble at the Arts Theatre at 19:30 for a performance of the Mahai concert consisting of original compositions for classical guitar.
 
Bergman is a two times South African Music Award (Sama) finalist, Herman Bergman. As mentioned he will play together with Charl and Werner Bessinger to present Mahai, a collection of original, newly composed instrumental guitar music.
 
They will be teaming up with local musicians Waldemar van Wyk and Prieur du Plessis for concerts in George and Stilbaai.
 
In 2016, the album Mahai (named after a campsite in the Drakensberg) was released. The Project Mahai is a proudly South African venture. Locally designed recording equipment was used, the guitars played (classical and steel string acoustic) were made by South African luthiers, and Bergman’s musical partners for the project are fellow home-grown musicians.
 
Even the songs' origins were propagated (largely) in South African soil. As the composer, Bergman says: "For me, music and places are inextricably linked. Each of the pieces in this album evokes memories of a certain time and place and, more specifically, its atmosphere. It unlocks more than the memory - it unlocks emotions."
 
One of the songs Treurwilger was composed by Prof Chris Lamprecht to whom a tribute will be paid. He lives in Herolds Bay and the esteemed SA composer who turns 90 this year, (father of Charl) will be included in the programme.
 
Tickets for both these wonderful events will be available at 'The Office', Pre Cap Centre, 044 873 3143, or liezel@theofficegeorge.co.za or www.georgemusicsociety.co.za. Entry to the workshop is R100 for 14:30 to 17:00.
 
Concert tickets cost R100 for the public, R70 for members and only R20 for learners and will also be available at the door. For other inquiries contact Henk 083 414 0350.
 
07:52 (GMT+2), Thu, 19 January 2017
