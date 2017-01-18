Dancers excel at champs

The dancers of York High and Outeniqua High in George impressed at the ProAm competition.

GEORGE NEWS - York High dancers excelled during the December break at the 2016 SADTA All South African Open Dance Championships in Cape Town.

Alice Visser won 1st place in the Latin Silver 1 Category, and Calista de Lange achieved 1st Place in the Latin Silver 2 Category. In the Ballroom Silver 2 Category Calista de Lange shined in 1st place while stars in the making, Jamie-Lee Thackwray and Ghian Laurie danced beautifully in their first ever competitive Ballroom and Latin American competition.

At her first participation in the nationals, Jade van Blerk managed a third place in the Latin Bronze category as well as a fourth place in Ballroom Bronze.

Well done to all these girls! York High extended a huge thanks to Simon Ash from the Fat Fish restaurant for his sponsorship, as well as to Wehan van Jaarsveld, Simone Galland and Tamryn Oates for teaching and accompanying the girls to Cape Town.

From left: Wehan van Jaarsveld (director of Outeniqua Dance Academy & York High Academy), Calista de Lange (York High School) and Simoné Galland (York Dance Academy & Outeniqua Dance Academy) .

