SA loses 2 entertainment veterans in one weekend

Thandie Klaasen

NATIONAL NEWS - Two of South Africa’s legendary entertainers passed away over the weekend. Sophiatown jazz singer Thandie Klaasen died at age 86 in the early hours of Sunday morning after fighting pancreatic cancer.

Die Windpomp actress Marga van Rooy was 75 when she passed on Sunday afternoon after losing her battle with cancer.

Nathi Mthethwa, Arts and Culture minister tweeted his condolences to Thandie Klaasen and her family on 15 January.

Klaasen was born in 1931 and was a jazz musician from Sophiatown. In 2013 she was awarded a Standard Bank Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to South African jazz music. She also received the Woman of Distinction Award in Canada in 1999 and a lifetime achievement award at the 2006 South African Music Awards. She was most famous for her song Sophiatown.