Ed Sheeran invests in fashion label from his hometown

Ed Sheeran has invested in a fashion label from his hometown. Image: twitter.com

Ed recently described his comeback track Castle On The Hill as a "love song" for his hometown.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Ed Sheeran has invested in a fashion label from his hometown.The 25-year-old singer - who was raised in Suffolk - is a huge fan of the Hoax clothing line, which was started locally, and has been promoting the range by wearing it at various public appearances.A source told The Sun, "Ed is a huge fan of Hoax's stuff and has been wearing their clothes since he was a little boy."He knows the guys at the company and wanted to help them out as much as he could so he has invested in their business."Now he is wearing the brand during as many promo appearances and performances as he can to get their name out there."It's an amazing gesture from Ed. Everyone always talks about how generous he is but this is really going the extra mile."He adores Suffolk and loves giving back to his hometown. He still lives there and is regularly spotted down the local pub."