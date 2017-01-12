Guitar magic at arts theatre

Don't miss the brilliant guitar performance by the Herman Bergman Ensemble on Saturday 28 January at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre at 19:30.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Music Society kicks off their 2017 series of concerts with a performance by the Herman Bergman Ensemble on Saturday 28 January at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.

This group of guitarists consists of members of a classical guitar builders guild, Charl Lamprecht, a classical guitar teacher at Pro Arte, Pretoria and guitar lecturer at the University of Pretoria, together with Herman van der Berg and Werner Bessinger.

Charl will also be hosting a two-hour fun workshop for all levels of guitar players from beginners through to advanced. Participants will be playing together in a group session on Friday afternoon 27 January. Techniques will be taught on each level.

Bookings can be made at The Office, Precap Centre, Courtenay St. or via the society's website at www.georgemusicsociety.co.za

