Guitar magic at arts theatre

GEORGE NEWS - The George Music Society kicks off their 2017 series of concerts with a performance by the Herman Bergman Ensemble on Saturday 28 January at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre.
This group of guitarists consists of members of a classical guitar builders guild, Charl Lamprecht, a classical guitar teacher at Pro Arte, Pretoria and guitar lecturer at the University of Pretoria, together with Herman van der Berg and Werner Bessinger.
Charl will also be hosting a two-hour fun workshop for all levels of guitar players from beginners through to advanced. Participants will be playing together in a group session on Friday afternoon 27 January. Techniques will be taught on each level.
07:05 (GMT+2), Thu, 12 January 2017
