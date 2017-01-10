Translate to: 

Evita Bezuidenhout in George

By popular demand: Pieter-Dirk Uys will be giving two shows of An evening with Evita Bezuidenhout, on Sunday 12 February and Monday 13 February at the Oakhurst Insurance Arts Theatre.
GEORGE NEWS - Tickets are flying out the door for Pieter-Dirk Uys's popular show An evening with Evita Bezuidenhout, which he is bringing to George on Sunday 12 February and Monday 13 February at the Oakhurst Insurance Arts Theatre.
 
Tannie Evita is inspirational, transformational, funny, glamorous and topical. She is also typically South African, optimistic and hopeful. These are some of the words used to describe Evita Bezuidenhout's recent state-of-the-nation address to corporates, conferences, think-tanks, indabas, ceremonies, and report-backs.
 
The most famous white woman in South Africa focuses on the need to move from the fearful negative that has infected our society to optimistic hope and anticipation for a successful future for all.
 
Her life in politics, from representing the National Party regime in a black homeland, through the kitchens of power to now taking her place in Luthuli House as a respected member of the ANC, allows Mrs Bezuidenhout to share her wisdom with her audience.
 
Focusing on women and the state of family values, she underlines the importance of remembering where we come from so that we can celebrate where we are going. Evita Bezuidenhout uses humour and hope with respect and optimism to make her point: the people must lead and the government will follow.
 
She has been in the lives of South Africans for more than thirty years, since her introduction in 1982 as the South African Ambassador to the Homeland of Bapetikosweti.
 
She is probably the closest thing we have to the Queen Mother and because she does not use "bad" language or "tasteless" references, her audiences have grown to include citizens from all walks of life, from executives to trade unionists, reflecting the many cultures of South Africa, all united by a diverse and uncomplicated sense of humour. Jokes are funny. The truth can be even more outrageous.
 
Laughing at our fear can help change that fearfulness into fearlessness. Confronting the complex and worrying realities of our twenty-two-year-old democracy with humour has proved to be enriching and enlightening. It is also great entertainment.
 
Tickets are R150 per person and can be bought at the Arts Theatre box office or on-line http://www.georgeartstheatre.co.za/movies/evening-evita-bezuidenhout/.
 
16:03 (GMT+2), Tue, 10 January 2017
