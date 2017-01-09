Peter Sarstedt dies at 75

Singer-songwriter, Peter Sarstedt, died at age 75.

During his 50-year career, Sarstedt created 14 albums, the last of which, Restless Heart, was released in 2013.

Sarstedt was born into a musical family in Delhi – his parents were classical musicians and his brothers, Eden Kane (real name Richard Graham) and Clive Sands (real name Robin) both became pop stars.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The British singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt has died aged 75.Best known for the 1969 number one hit Where Do You Go to My Lovely, his family announced that he died after a six-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.His family released a statement, according to the BBC, saying they were “with him to the last” and that his music would be missed by many.