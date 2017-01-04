Kim Kardashian West breaks social media silence

Kim Kardashian.

Sharing a picture of herself with her husband Kanye West and their two children, North, three, and Saint, 12 months, she simply captioned it: "family".

Following her return, messages of support and love flooded in for the 36-year-old television personality.



The posting will no doubt go some way to shutting down rumours that Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the rocks.



The pair have spent some time out of the spotlight following the ordeal and for Kanye to recover after he was given treatment for sleep deprivation and exhaustion in the latter months of 2016.



The couple are said to be receiving therapy individually as they both try and deal with the "trauma" they went through.

